Joshua Onoriode Oborevwori has been inaugurated as the chairman of Delta State Sports Commission with former Super Eagles Player Sam Sodje as one of the three members of the board to administer sports in the State.



At the Inauguration and swearing in of the boards of chairmen, Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori warned that he would not fail to sanction any public official found wanting in the discharge of their duties or whose conduct is established to be at variance with the administration’s vision and mandate.