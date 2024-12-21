Gusau the Capital City of Zamfara state, stood still as the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle was welcomed by a massive crowd on Saturday.

The gathering consists of party faithfuls, supporters, and well-wishers from inside and outside the state.

Matawalle was Zamfara State Governor between 2019 and 2023 under the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The former governor is in Zamfara for a week-long visit to Gusau and will also travel to his hometown in Maradun Local Government Area.

He is expected to meet with party leaders, Chieftains and supporters from across the fourteen Local Government areas of Zamfara and the North West region

Addressing the gathering, the minister of defense also committed to alleviate the suffering citizens are passing through, claiming that the current PDP-led administration in the state is the source of the difficulty.

The Minister pledged to help his people recover from their poor economic situation.

He then charged APC supporters in the state to be law abiding while carrying out their political activities.

The former Governor described the APC’s loss in the 2023 election as God’s will, and urged party members to properly prepare and unite for the party’s success in future elections.

