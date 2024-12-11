Governor Dauda Lawal has launched a stimulus package distribution to support the most vulnerable individuals in Zamfara State.

The distribution is part of the COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus program (NG-CARES) held at the Garba Nadama Hall, JB Yakubu Secretariat, Gusau.

The welfare scheme targeted 44,000 vulnerable individuals across 14 local government areas as part of the Zamfara state government’s empowerment initiative.

During the cash transfer’s flag-off, Governor Lawal announced that N4,964,000,000 would be distributed to selected vulnerable individuals as beneficiaries.

Advertisement

The governor emphasized that through active participation in the welfare programme, Zamfara State has made remarkable progress, with over 1.1 million beneficiaries recorded across the various cycles. “These achievements were made possible by our Community Development Agency, Fadama III Project, and the Ministry of Commerce, among others.

“The financial gains from this initiative were equally impressive, with earnings of about N64 billion across three cycles. This success is what earned our state recognition at the national level.

“I traversed the entire 14 Local Government Areas of the state for the launch of COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus under the auspices of FADAMA III between January and February 2024. We ensured that no community was left behind; that strenuous effort contributed significantly to qualifying our state for the World Bank’s outstanding recognition due to our dexterity in implementing the programme.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, Governor Lawal stressed that the cash transfer segment of the programme has four categories. “The first is the Labour-Intensive Public Workfare scheme, under which each beneficiary will receive N20,000 monthly over a period of one year.

“To ensure equity and gender sensitivity, 60% of this allocation is allocated to women, while the remaining 40% is for men.

“The women’s share will specifically target widows, divorcees, and volunteer hospital workers serving without pay.

“While the social register is in use, our revered traditional rulers will play an integral role in identifying deserving beneficiaries from their communities.

Advertisement

“The second category is the Social Transfers, in which N10,000 will be provided monthly for one year to each beneficiary in the category of the physically challenged individuals, the chronically ill, and the elderly.

“This support is intended to ease the burden on those facing formidable challenges daily and ensure they can live with relative dignity and comfort.

“The Livelihood Support Grant is a one-off payment of N150,000 targeted to small-scale business owners.

“Equal consideration has been given to men and women, with specific trades identified to cater to and improve their respective areas of expertise. From tailoring to food vending, this initiative intends to revitalize small businesses and create a ripple effect of economic growth across our communities.

Advertisement

“Similarly, the Grants to SMEs will provide a one-off payment of N50,000 to targeted groups, including Yan Agaji, female-headed households, and scholars from Makarantar Allo and Islamiya schools. This measure is designed to empower diverse segments of the population and strengthen the foundation of our local economy.”

The governor commended the NG-CARES Steering Committee and Implementation Units for their dedication and commitment to excellence.