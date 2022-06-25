President Buhari appoints Olawale Fasanya as SMEDAN DG

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Mr Olawale Fasanya as the new Director General, Chief Executive Officer of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

His appointment , which took effect from 6th June, was contained in a letter dated 23rd June , signed by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment Mr Niyi Adebayo.

Mr Fasanya who has served in different capacities as concerns msme development in the country, is expected to bring to bear his wealth of experience in the discharge of his duties.