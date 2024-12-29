Imo State government is intensifying effort to stem the tide of illicit drug and substance abuse among youth in order to check insecurity in the State.

At a drug awareness campaign at Obizi Community in Ezinihite Mbaise council area, the special adviser to Governor on Narcotics and illicit drugs monitoring said government is determined to rid the State of illegal drugs activities.

According to a 2019 survey by National Bureau of Statistics and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, 10.8% of the population in Imo State aged 15-64 used cannabis, 4.4% used tranquilizers, and 2.5% used cocaine.

Worried by this trend, the Imo State government is taking awareness campaign on the dangers inherent in drug and substance abuse to rural communities in the State.

Advertisement

At Obizi Community in Ezinihite Mbaise, the government is on the same page with the leadership of the community as they embarked on awareness campaign walk to enlightened the youth on the need to stay off illicit drugs consumption.

Obizi Community leadership remains committed in the fight against illicit drug and substance abuse. Those leaving at home and abroad said going forward they will not tolerate such in their community.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) said recent statistics have revealed that 40 per cent of Nigerian youth between 18 and 35 years are deeply involved in the abuse of drug hence the need for the Campaign.