Residents of Igbogbo and environs in Ikorodu have decried the delay in the completion of Igbogbo-Laara Road while appealing to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu to consider it in the state’s 2025 budget.

They said that the years of delay in the completion of the very strategic road that connected several communities had not only become a nightmare for them but paralysed socio-economic activities in the area.

The Save Our Soul cry from the residents was coming at a time the Governor is embarking on commissioning of roads and other infrastructure across the metropolis.

One of the leaders in Igbogbo Community, Alhaji Saheed Adebowale in an interview with Thenewsnow renewed appeal on the Governor to fast track the completion of the road which he said was long overdue adding some road projects started after Igbogbo road in Ikorodu have been completed.

He expressed worry that the Road project started during the administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode may become an abandoned project despite huge resources already sunk into it if the contractor is not mobilised and directed to return to site.

Alhaji Adebowale also disclosed that most residents whose daily earnings and properties has been affected by the road project were yet to be paid compensation by the state government.

Another resident, Mrs Ajisafe lamented that businesses have suffered so much from the delay due to regular dust that sent people away.

She also disclosed that school children finds it very difficult to navigate the road while some vehicles got trapped especially during rainy season.

Mr. Ibrahim Oluwa who operates Event Centre along the road explained that patronage had been low despite his decision to cut the price by over 30%.

It was learnt that Hi-Tech, the construction company in charge of the road was not too long ago allocated #1bn by the Lagos State Government to continue with the project.

However, the fund according to Hi-Tech was grossly inadequate to carry out any major work on the road

The King’s Palace is also severely affected by the delay in the completion of the Igbogbo-Laara road as the building is fast becoming a shadow of itself.

A source around the palace noted that access to the place had become extremely difficult for both the subjects and visitors forcing the Monarch to conduct most official duty from his residence.

Residents of nearby community in Igbe could be said to be experiencing temporary relief due to the dry season but they are also calling on the Governor to accord priority to the construction of the road and bridge in the area before the next rainy season.

