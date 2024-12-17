The Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Grassroot Sports Development, Chief Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye, said the award winning feats of Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie and the Super Falcons at the 2024 CAF Award have brought pride and joy to Nigerians at home and in diaspora.

He stated this in his congratulatory message to the winners in various categories at the continental showpiece which was held on Monday night in Marrakech, Morocco.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and the sport-loving people of Nigeria, I want to use this medium to congratulate Ademola Lookman, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Super Falcons for being named Men’s Player of the Year, Women’s Goalkeeper of the Year and Women’s National Team of the Year respectively last night at the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

“This prestigious award is a true testament of exceptional talent, dedication and hard work of our national teams and players”.

Zulu, as the SSA is fondly called, further added that the feats did not only showcase their outstanding skills and performances but also serves as inspiration to aspiring athletes across the continent.