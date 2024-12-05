Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has presented N545, 014, 575 billion budget proposal for the 2025 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly.

The 2025 budget has N151, 680,000 for recurrent which covers 28% of the total budget while the capital expenditure has 393,334,575 which covers 72℅.

The proposed budget is a little bid higher from the 2024 appropriation, and reflects what the governor described as a response to reforms and inflationary trends impacting sectors across the country.

He noted that the 2024 budget had been implemented up to nearly hundred per cent with major projects almost completed

“The increase in the 2025 Appropriation Bill is attributed to reforms and the upward inflationary trends affecting most sectors.

