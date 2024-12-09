Human rights lawyer and activist, Dele Farotimi, has been granted bail in the sum of N50 million.

The bail conditions require a surety of the same amount, with landed property as collateral.

Farotimi was arrested following a petition from Afe Babalola who is also Senior Advocate Of Nigeria.

Farotimi was accused by Babalola of publishing false statements in his book ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System’, which is said to have tarnished 95-year-old Babalola’s reputation.

According to the charges, Farotimi’s book, which was widely circulated, and is on sale on Amazon contained damaging claims against Babalola and his law firm.

In particular, the book accused Babalola and other lawyers of influencing the Supreme Court in a corrupt manner.

The court argued that these statements, which were allegedly false, could cause public fear, harm reputations, and disturb the peace.

Farotimi’s supporters and other stakeholders have been actively calling for his release under the hashtag #FreeDeleFarotimiNow.

