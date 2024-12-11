Abia State Government has commenced community engagements to communicate goverment’s intentions to the people of Nsulu clan in Isialangwa North LGA on the proposed siting of Abia airport in their community.

The Chief of Staff to Governor Alex Otti, Caleb Ajagba, was addressing traditional rulers and other representatives of the various host communities at the palace of Eze Christopher Ebere in Umuomaita.

He recalled that the governernment had earlier engaged the village heads of the various communities and secured their consent for the project .

He showed them letters the various stakeholders of the communities had written to government accepting the project and making some demands.

He clarified that there is no opposition to the project among the leaders.

The Chief of Staff said that the government at present, is cutting traces in the site and when completed, would identify the real owners of the areas chosen and pay compensations to them before work commences.

