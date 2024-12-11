The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has commenced an investigation into the runway excursion involving a Boeing 737-400 (Cargo) aircraft with registration and nationality marks 5N-JRT, operated by Allied Air.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:06 AM local time on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The aircraft, operating as flight AJK206 from Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos, skidded off the right side of Runway 22 into the grass verge after landing.

No fatalities or injuries to the crew or ground personnel have been reported.

The aircraft sustained significant damage.

Emergency response teams were promptly deployed to the scene to ensure the safety of all personnel and secure the site.

The NSIB has initiated an investigation to determine the causal and contributory factors that led to this incident.

Our Go Team has been dispatched to the site to conduct an on-site assessment, recover relevant data, and interview involved parties.

Further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Mrs Bimbo Olawumi OladejiDirector, Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ###About NSIB:

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau is a multimodal transport agency charged with the mandate of promoting transport safety and conducting objective, comprehensive, and accurate investigations into transport accidents and incidents in Nigeria.

Our aim is to identify probable causes and advocate for safety improvements based on our findings.For further enquiries or media requests, please contact NSIB through info@nsib.gov.ng and NSIB_Nigeria on its social media platforms.

The Bureau can also be reached on its emergency line +234-807-709-0909.