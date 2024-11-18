The Kebbi State Government has denied claims made by an online based publication regarding its supposed support for illegal mining activities in Libata, Ngaski Local Government Area.

During a press conference with news men Haliru Aliyu Wasagu, Commissioner for Solid Minerals Development and Mining and other top government officials, clarified the State government’s position in revamping the mining sector, ensuring licensed companies comply with existing regulations.

The Kebbi state government has consistently supported the Federal Government’s efforts to combat illegal mining, stating that accusations against the state government are unfounded.

He also emphasized that only the Ministry of Solid Minerals Development and Mining has the authority to grant permissions for mining activities.