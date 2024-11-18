The deputy Governor of Lagos State Obafemi Hamzat, has pledged to support Islamic finance policies in the state, giving Halal businesses a significant boost.

The deputy governor was represented by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Taxation and Revenue, AbdulKabir Opeyemi, at an event in Lagos.

One of the key objectives of Islamic finance is wealth generation from legitimate trade and ethical financing alternatives to promote economic growth.

The Lagos State Government assured of its support for Islamic enterprises while encouraging participants to leverage the acquired insights for growth.

At the third edition of the “Business the Way Allah Wants it” conference, The spotlight is on enhancing legal businesses according to the tenets of Islam.

Participants were encouraged to explore Halal investments to scale up their businesses for wealth accumulation.

With many businessowners striving to meet up with the current economic realities, this event aims to foster growth and sustainable businesses for Muslims while adhering to Islamic teachings.

