The United Kingdom is scrapping five warships, as well as a dozen military helicopters and drones, as part of a cost-cutting drive for the army, Defense Secretary John Healey announced on Wednesday.

The reforms might save up to half a billion pounds over the next five years, Healey told MPs.

The cuts are intended to alleviate “financial pressures,” although Healey stated that the UK remains committed to fulfilling its defense budget target of 2.5 percent of GDP.

“The retirement of aging equipment” is needed as the U.K. looks to “transition to new capabilities and make our armed forces fit for the future,” Healey added.

Two assault ships, the HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, will be phased out of service a decade early, as will logistics boats RFA Wave Knight and RFA Wave Ruler, as well as frigate HMS Northumberland, which is now being refitted.

In addition, aging Puma and CH-47 Chinook helicopter fleets will be decommissioned, as will 47 Watchkeeper reconnaissance drones.

“To ensure that Britain is kept secure at home and strong abroad in a changing world, defense needs to make changes too,” said Healey, adding that “Difficult decisions are required.”

The move was condemned by the opposition Conservative Party.

Speaking in parliament, Shadow Defense Secretary James Cartlidge said the decision risked “weakening our national security.”