The Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) has said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms will put Nigeria on the path of prosperity and development.

National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye said this in Ilorin while distributing 6,000 bags of 10 kilogrammes of Garri palliatives to women across the sixteen local government areas of Kwara State.

Justice Lambo Akanbi (rtd) donated the palliatives.

SWAGA was one of the leading support groups rooting for Asiwaju Tinubu’s presidency.

Senator Adeyeye added that the removal of subsidy on petrol was a very bold and courageous step taken by President Tinubu.

He said successive administrations before Tinubu tinkered with the idea, but lacked the courage to do so.

He is optimistic that from next year Nigerians will feel the effects of Tinubu’s economic reforms.