A meeting of APC Governors Forum is currently underway, although the agenda of the meeting is not known, it is expected to discuss the current tax reform Bill, party politics as it affects governance in the country.

The meeting has in attendance Governors of Lagos, Kebbi, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara, Imo, Cross-River, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Edo, Ondo, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Kogi, and Gombe State.

Also in attendance are some State Chairmen of the party.

