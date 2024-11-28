The Sule Lamido University Kafin Hausa has announced a strategic partnership with the Jigawa State College of Education and Legal Studies, Ringim.

This collaboration aims to foster research, exchange ideas, and promote staff and student exchange between the two institutions.

According to Professor Muhammad Ibrahim Yakasai, Vice-Chancellor of Sule Lamido University, this partnership will pave the way for academic excellence and innovation.

The Acting Provost of Jigawa State College, Dr. Zainab Muhammad Kazaure, expressed her gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor and sought his guidance and support for the partnership.

According to her the partnership is expected to yield numerous benefits, including joint research projects, academic exchanges, and capacity building for staff and students.

She added that this collaboration is a testament to the commitment of both institutions to advancing knowledge and promoting academic excellence.