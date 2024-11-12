The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru, FCA, has expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the fatal accident in Epe on Monday.

In a statement issued by his Media Aide, Mr. Enitan Olukotun, Senator Abiru described the incident as deeply unfortunate and devastating. He offered prayers for the repose of the souls of the deceased and shared in the deep grief that has enveloped the Epe community, the Lagos East Senatorial District and Lagos State at large.

“ I extend my deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims of the tragic accident in Epe.This heartbreaking event has left an indelible impact on the Epe community, Lagos East Senatorial District, and the state at large.

“I share in the sorrow and grief that this loss has brought to the families and the entire Epe community. As we mourn the precious lives taken too soon, we remain united in our prayers and thoughts, offering our heartfelt sympathy to everyone affected by this tragedy.

“During this difficult time, let us all stand in solidarity, offering comfort and support to those in need. May Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest and give us all the strength and courage to bear this irreparable loss”, the statement quoted Abiru.