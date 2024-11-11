Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu Officially Swears-In the New Chairman of Onigbongbo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Barr. Olufunke Rekiya Hassan.

Her swearing in follows the death of the former Chairman, Oladotun Olakanle.

PROFILE:

Barr. Olufunke Rekiya Hassan was born and raised in Lagos State, She is deeply committed to serving her constituents and making a positive impact in her community.

Education:

B.L in Law, Nigerian Law School, Lagos Campus.

L.L.M in Law, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife.

Professional Experience:

– She was the current Vice Chairman of Onigbongbo LCDA, serving since 2020 before her swearing-in

– Former Supervisor for the Department of Agriculture and Social Services Onigbongbo LCDA.

– Supervisor for the Department of Education, Onigbongbo LCDA.

– Previously served as APC assistant legal advisor for Onigbongbo LCDA.

– Served as the South West Social Secretary for the National Young Women in Politics Forum (NYWPF)

– She is a Rotarian, chartered member and the Chairman of the office for Youth Activities of Rotary Royal Ikeja Ambassadors Club and an International Member of Amnesty International

– She is the Founder of Elpis Initiative, a non-profit organization focused on breaking the cycle of weaponized poverty at the grassroots level through welfare drives, vocational trainings and support.

– She enjoys culinary arts, film and theatre, reading, and spending quality time with her family.

Barr Olufunke Rekiya Hassan is a visionary leader, renowned for her intelligence, empathy, integrity, and unwavering dedication to public service. Through her tireless advocacy for citizen partnership and collective nation building efforts, she continues to be a driving force for positive change in her community and beyond.

