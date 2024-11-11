The Lagos State government says it will continue to sanitize the red meat value chain and ensuring consumption of healthy and wholesome red meat.

The state Commissioner for Agriculture Abisola Olusanya stated this in Alausa at the inauguration of butcher meat.

Ms Olusanya who was represented by the Director, Veterinary Services, Macaulay Molade, said the initiative would increase residents’ confidence in what they consume, and also provide standard facilities to encourage youths come into the space.

The founder, Adedeji Gbadeyanka said the innovation aims to revolutionize the beef industry by providing a platform on standard operational protocols, showcasing modern techniques in butchery and creating job opportunities for the youths, among others.

