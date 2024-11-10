A severe rainstorm has caused devastating damages in some streets and major road in Calabar, Cross River State capital, on Saturday Nov9,2024.

The storm, which began around 8 pm, uprooted trees, blocked roads, and left many residents homeless. The devastating impact of the storm has caused serious destruction, disrupting the lives of many in those areas.

Some Residents were seen this morning struggling to navigate through the fallen trees and debris, while others lament the extent of the damage.

TVC NEWS visited major streets in Calabar and reported on the devastating impact of the storm.

The Cross River State government and emergency services ha been called upon to take proactive measures to mitigate the consequences of future storms. This includes improving drainage infrastructure, enhancing emergency preparedness, as well as cutting down over grown trees.