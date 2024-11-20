Members of the Osun State Transport Management System have downed tools following the arrest of their state chairman, Nurudeen Wakeel.

A visit to motor parks across Osogbo reveals that travelers, students, and civil servants heading to their destinations are stranded by the roadside.

Commercial motorcyclists have also been forced to drop their passengers, leaving many to trek for hours to reach their destinations due to the strike action by the transport management system members.

As of the time of filing this report, security operatives, including officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force and Amotekun Corps, are stationed at strategic locations to maintain law and order.

The anti-kidnapping squad of the Nigeria Police had on Monday night arrested Nurudeen Wakeel, popularly known as Alowonle, over alleged involvement in multiple murders and kidnappings.

He was reportedly arrested alongside eight other suspects, with a police pistol and live ammunition recovered from his vehicle.