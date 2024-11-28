The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has condemned the recent destruction of pipeline belonging to Chevron Nigeria Limited in Dibi-Olero-Abiteye Fields by the Niger Delta Liberation Movement

In a statement issued by Prince Collins Edema, the Sole Representative of the Olu of Warri/Liaison Officer to NNPCL and its JV Partners, the monarch and the people of Itsekiri revealed that the Niger Delta Liberation Movement is not known to the Itsekiri Nation.

It added that the attack on Chevron pipeline facilities is against the struggle of the Itsekiri Nation to get a better deal for its people in terms of employment, infrastructure, and welfare.

The Olu of Warri also empathized with Chevron over the attack on its pipelines in the Dibi-Olero-Abiteye trunk line and Flow Stations.

The statement also appealed to Itsekiri youths to remain calm as discussion is on with Chevron over unresolved unemployment issues in the host communities, particularly in Warri South West, Warri North and Warri South local government areas.