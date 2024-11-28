The Twelve Ajayi Crowther University students charged with the murder of Jeffery Akro, a student beaten to death by his colleagues for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, have pleaded not guilty.

They are currently being arraigned by Justice Ladiran Akintola at the High Court of Justice in Oyo, Oyo State.

The deceased, a 22-year-old Mechanical Engineering student at the 200 level, was beaten to death over an alleged phone theft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Case has been adjourned till 10th of December 2024 for accelerated hearing.