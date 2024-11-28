The Twelve Ajayi Crowther University students charged with the murder of Jeffery Akro, a student beaten to death by his colleagues for allegedly stealing a mobile phone, have pleaded not guilty.
They are currently being arraigned by Justice Ladiran Akintola at the High Court of Justice in Oyo, Oyo State.
The deceased, a 22-year-old Mechanical Engineering student at the 200 level, was beaten to death over an alleged phone theft.
The Case has been adjourned till 10th of December 2024 for accelerated hearing.