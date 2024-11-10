The incoming Governor Of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has raised the alarm that Governor Godwin Obaseki has been missing in Benin, the state capital since last Friday with his whereabouts unknown.

Governor Obaseki had alleged that the Governor-Elect has not invited him for the Tuesday’s inauguration of the incoming All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

Okpebholo however in a statement by his media aide, Godspower Inegbe in Abuja, raised the alarm regarding the whereabouts of Obaseki, alleged to have fled Benin City on Friday in an unmarked bus.

Mr Okpebholo disclosed that Governor Obaseki chased out everyone from the Government House on Friday before escaping to a yet-to-be known location more than 72 hours before his official departure from office.

While picking holes on the allegations of non-extension of invitation to inauguration, Okpebholo, noted that since he won the election, Obaseki has employed every means to frustrate a peaceful transfer of power.

The Governor-elect accused Obaseki of not inviting him for a meeting or a tour of the Government House.

Dismissing Obaseki’s claim that the Governor-Elect had a stolen mandate, the incoming Governor said “Obaseki needs a serious and urgent attention.

The Governor-Elect said he won the elections convincingly and added that the tribunal will soon validate his claims.

He warned that Obaseki would not get away with the reckless claims.

Mr Okpebholo said Obaseki is trying to influence the outcome of the ongoing case at the tribunal by making false claims. He said the attempt will fail like a pack of cards.

He counselled Obaseki to desist from making false claims and reminded him of severe consequences that may follow if he does not stop.