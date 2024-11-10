The Transmission Company of Nigeria says vandals have again attacked its 330kV Lokoja – Gwagwalada transmission line 1, in the early hours of Saturday 9th November 2024.

The company in Statement by its general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, said in the early hours of Saturday, TCN engineers attempted to re-energize the 330kV Lokoja–Gwagwalada transmission line 1, but the line tripped.

It adds that after efforts to reclose the line failed, a patrol team of TCN linesmen was dispatched to physically trace the line for faults.

Upon inspection, they discovered that transmission towers T306, T307, and T308 along line 1 had been vandalised, disrupting bulk power transmission along the route.

Further examination revealed that the vandals had stolen two spans of aluminium conductor from line one.

The Lokoja–Gwagwalada line is a double-circuit transmission line, and while TCN is still supplying bulk power through line two, efforts are underway to source replacement aluminium conductors for the two spans stolen from line one.

The rising trend of vandalism targeting transmission lines and towers has become a significant challenge, severely impacting the country’s power infrastructure and hindering the expansion and stability of the national grid.

The recent incident adds to an alarming pattern of attacks on the transmission network nationwide.

In the Gwagwalada area alone, recent acts of vandalism include the attack on the Gwagwalada–Kukuwaba–Apo transmission line on 10th December 2023, the Gwagwalada–Katampe line on February 26, 2024, and several others on that axis.

Such acts of vandalism according to TCN continue to disrupt the stability and growth of Nigeria’s national grid.

The company appeals to members of the public, especially residents of communities hosting transmission lines and towers, to collaborate with it and security operatives in combating the menace.

Vandalism of power installations is a disservice to us all and undermines efforts to strengthen the nation’s transmission system.

