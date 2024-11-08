The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB), in partnership with NNPC, NIMASA, the Nigerian Navy, and HydroDive, has recovered the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) from the Sikorsky SK76 helicopter that crashed off Bonny on October 24, 2024.The helicopter, operated by Eastwind Aviation, was carrying eight passengers when it went down in the Atlantic.

According to NSIB’s Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Bimbo Oladeji, the “black box” will help investigators understand the events leading up to the crash by analyzing flight performance and cockpit communications.

The NSIB Director General praised the joint effort, emphasizing the bureau’s commitment to a transparent investigation aligned with global aviation safety standards.

Three individuals remain unaccounted for following the incident.

