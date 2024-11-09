Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.

Advertisement

Singer, Tems is leading the Nigerian nominees at the 2025 GRAMMY nominations.She has three nominations as the 2025 Grammy awards presented a star-studded lineup of artists, albums, and songs competing for honours at the 67th annual ceremony.

Scheduled for 2nd February at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, the event will celebrate recordings released between 16 September 2023 and 30 August 2024.

Leading this year’s nominations with 11 is Beyoncé, whose genre-blending album Cowboy Carter is up for major categories, including Record, Song, and Album of the Year, as well as pop, rap, country, and Americana fields.

Advertisement

This brings Beyoncé’s career total to a remarkable 99 nominations, further cementing her record-breaking status, Our Culture reported on Friday.

Among the notable nominees for the new Best African Music Performance category are Yemi Alade, Asake & Wizkid, Burna Boy, Davido, and Tems.

In the Best Global Music Album category, Rema and Tems each received a nomination.

Since 2019, the Academy has increased its representation of people of color by 65%, now accounting for 38% of its voting members.