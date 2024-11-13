NATO Secretary General, Mark Rutte has stated that Europe, the Indo-Pacific, and North America are in danger due to Russia’s expanding military and economic ties with China, North Korea, and Iran.

As President-elect Donald Trump gets ready to assume office, Rutte emphasised the value of Transatlantic unity and ongoing support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia in what seemed to be a message to the future US administration.

Mr. Rutte described what he believed to be the risks associated with North Korean and Iranian military support for Russia in remarks prior to meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The NATO Secretary General said that “Russia working together with North Korea, Iran and China is not only threatening Europe, it’s threatening peace and security, yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and in North America.”

A day after Rutte’s warning, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured NATO that the Biden administration would bolster its support for Ukraine in the few months before Trump’s return as president and would try to strengthen the alliance in that time.

Meeting Rutte in Brussels on Wednesday, Blinken also said the deployment of North Korean troops to help Russia in the Ukraine war “demands and will get a firm response.”

Speaking about the deployment of North Korean troops to support Russia, Blinken told reporters that Moscow’s relationship with Pyongyang was a “two-way street,” and there was “deep concern about what Russia is or may be doing to strengthen North Korea’s capacity” including its nuclear capacity.

Rutte said that “Russia has not won” in Ukraine, which it invaded in February 2022.

Kyiv is now battling to put itself in the strongest position for any negotiations, including by securing more arms and holding out on the battlefield. A senior Ukrainian official has told Reuters the next four to five months will be pivotal.

Macron said he would continue to push for aid to be sent to Ukraine for as long as necessary.

“It is the only way towards negotiations and I want to be clear, when the time comes, nothing should be decided on Ukraine without the Ukrainians and on Europe without the Europeans,” he said.

