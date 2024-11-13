South Africa’s President, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on food poisoning cases, following the deaths of over ten children in the last two months.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, briefing the media after the cabinet meeting on Wednesday, was unable to clarify when the address will take place.

Ntshavheni said “There is work being done in the ministerial committees and justice cluster in preparation for the president’s address.

“The president will address the nation, but I don’t want to preempt it because [the] committees and the justice cluster are still working”.

Ntshavheni said the justice cluster would meet later on Wednesday to finalise matters.

“There is also work being done by the provinces. When all that work is incorporated in the joint effort, the president will be able to [make his] address. If we complete that work today [Wednesday], the president will be able to address the nation today or tomorrow [Thursday] — but he will address the nation this week.

“Cabinet was briefed on the food-borne illnesses and fatalities recorded in various parts of the country, which led to the deaths of children and resulted in several hospitalisations in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Free State.

“Government has prioritised the matter and has escalated it to the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure for intervention. Government assures South Africans our health authorities are investigating this and other cases involving the deaths of young people as a result of suspected food poisoning. Anyone found responsible will be held accountable and prosecuted,” she said.

Ten of the deaths were reported in Gauteng and one in the Eastern Cape.