The National Defence College Course 33 is on a study tour to Imo State as part of its training to sharpen the analytical skills of participants on National security and development.

Imo is among the five selected States participants from various sectors are under-studying.

These are members of Course 33 drawn from the Nigerian armed forces, police, paramilitary and friendly countries.

They are in Imo State to under study the dynamics of the State as part of its strategic level training to sharpen the analytical skills of participants in policy making.

The theme of the course is “strengthening institutions for national security and development in Nigeria”.

After the research work, team will write a report that will help shape the State in further policy making.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma who was represented at the occasion by the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture, and Hospitality, Jerry Egemba, commended the armed forces for its roles in fostering peace and unity in Nigeria.

The course is the highest level of training in the military which cuts across the country’s endeavours and focuses on strategy and policy-making.