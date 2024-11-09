The Nigeria Customs Service Command in Birnin Kebbi played host to the Assistant Comptroller-General Sambo Kaleil Dangaladima, who was on a one-day working visit.

ACG Dangaladima, appointed by the Nigeria Customs Service Board in May 2024, commended the officers of the command for demonstrating unwavering commitment to achieving the Service’s mandates.

He also spoke about strengthening partnerships in fostering stronger relationships between the Command, stakeholders, and the community.

The assistant comptroller general believes the country is on course to eliminate banditry, he also emphasised the importance of collective efforts in improving the custom service.

During his visit, ACG Sambo addressed officers of the Command along side stake holders, before Commissioning an ICT and E-Learning Centers, a Football Field for officers built by stakeholders in the command office, showcasing the Command’s collaborative spirit, dedication and commitment to development.

ACG Dangaladima, visited the chairman Kebbi state council of chiefs Muhammad illiyasu Bashar the Emir of Gwandu’s palace to pay homage and re-affirm the Custom service commitment and dedication to service excellence, collaboration, and national growth.

Reacting to the visit, Emir of Gwandu Muhammad Illiyasu Bashar expressed his happiness and advised the ACG to always put the interest of the nation first.