Governor Alex otti has described the ongoing local government election in Abia State as peaceful.

He said this after casting his vote in his Nvosi polling unit in Isialangwa South.

Meanwhile, voting commenced very late due to late arrival of electoral materials at the polling units.

TVC News reporter who visited about 5 local government areas, reported that only few voters were seen which showed the level of voter apathy witnessed in the election.

The governor encouraged the people of Abia to vote for credible and the right candidates that can deliver despite political platform.

