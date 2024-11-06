An Israeli airstrike on Barja, a Lebanese coastal village, has killed at least 20 people, with rescue efforts continuing as the death toll rises, Lebanon’s Health Ministry announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry stated, “The preliminary death toll from the Israeli enemy’s raid on Barja in the Chouf district of Mount Lebanon has risen to 20 martyrs and 14 wounded.” Rescue and rubble-clearing efforts are still ongoing, it said.

The ministry had initially reported 15 fatalities and several injuries from the Barja strike before updating the casualty count.

On Tuesday, Israel launched its second airstrike outside of Hezbollah’s customary regions of influence, broadening its operations against Lebanon since late September.

Since September 23, Israel has escalated its campaign against Lebanon, carrying out airstrikes in numerous places, including Beirut, and launching a land offensive in the south. Despite continuous discussions, no cease-fire has been agreed.

The escalating Israeli war has led to widespread devastation in Lebanon, with thousands killed or wounded and over a million people displaced from their homes.