Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has vowed to ensure a zero-tolerance stance against human trafficking in the State.

He said this after the rescue of 19 underage children trafficked to Calabar.

The children, from Zuru Emirate, were handed over to Governor Idris by the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, the governor also organised a town hall meeting to address the issue.

Kebbi State Commandant for NAPTIP, Musbahu Kaura described the act of Human trafficking as a modern form of slavery, sexual exploitation, forced labor, and even organ harvesting among others.

Advertisement

Musbahu Called on parents and guardians to be vigilant and keep an eye on their children to avoid them being victims of trafficking.

To combat this issue, Chairman of Zuru Local Government, Bala Isah, announced the establishment of a committee to work with traditional leaders, to intensify campaigns and create awareness on the dangers of child exploitation, trafficking and modern day slavery.

Governor Nasir Idris, represented by his Special Adviser on Security Danladi Hassan, warned the perpetrators and their accomplices, declaring that such acts will no longer be tolerated in Kebbi State.

The Emir of Zuru, Muhammad Sami, also showed support by instructing district and village heads to strictly enforce laws against these harmful practices.

Advertisement

This collective measure demonstrates Kebbi State Government’s commitment to creating a safe and secure environment for its citizens, free from the scourge of human trafficking.