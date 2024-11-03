The ruling All Progressive Congress in Cross River State has emerged victorious in all 18 Chairmanship positions and 196 councillorship seats in the local government councils election conducted on Saturday in the State.

The results were officially announced on Sunday by the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, CROSIEC Dr. Ekong Bocco.

Following the announcement, all the elected chairmen were presented with certificates of return.

Among the 18 elected local government council leaders, three are women and fifteen are men.

In his address to the newly elected council heads, the CROSIEC Chairman extended his congratulations and emphasized the importance of fulfilling campaign promises and the responsibilities associated with local government councils in democratic governance.

The comprehensive triumph of the All Progressive Congress in Cross River State signifies a notable transformation in the political arena. By securing all 18 Chairmanship positions and 196 councillorship seats, the APC has cemented its dominance in the local government councils.

During the ceremony to present certificates of return to the elected chairmen, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon. Emmanuel Ironbar, highlighted the crucial tasks awaiting the newly elected officials, including addressing the needs of their constituents, promoting transparency, and fulfilling their electoral commitments in line with the People First Mantra championed by the State Governor, Senator Prince Bassey Edet Otu.

He emphasized that the success in the local government polls paves the way for the State government to continue showcasing effective governance and making a positive impact on the lives of the people in Cross River State.

