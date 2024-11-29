The Joint National Association of persons with disabilities has made an appeal to President Bola Tinubu and FCT minister Nyesom Wike to establish a Persons With Disability commission specifically for the FCT.

Speaking at a briefing, Comrade Mike Gideon, the Zonal coordinator of the association highlighted the expectations of the commission which includes advocacy and awareness, support services, policy development amongst others.

He believes that if these policies are put into place, Persons With Disabilities will be well rehabilitated and not engage in street begging.

