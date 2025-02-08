The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC has promised to address the challenges faced by persons with disabilities in the Niger Delta region.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, spoke during the distribution of essential mobility and assistive devices to support individuals with disabilities in Igbokoda, headquarters of Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

The event underscores the importance of giving equal opportunities and leadership positions to persons with disabilities, towards integrating them into the society.

Organised by the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, the programme is designed to take care of the needs of people living with disabilities.

The Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku said the programme is part of the commission’s broader commitment to social intervention and community development.

Mr. Ogbuku, who spoke through the Ondo state representative in the commission, Otito Atikase, said the NDDC recognised the challenges faced by persons with disabilities and is dedicated to finding sustainable solutions for them.

The Acting State Director of NDDC, Victor Asonye said the assistive items will not only improve their mobility and communication, but also enhance their economic and social participation.

At the event, the NDDC, in partnership with Tamzats Services, distributed about 300 assistive items, including bicycles, walking canes and frames, mobility and visual aids, wheelchairs among others to persons with disabilities.