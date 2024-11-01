Cyclists who use a mobile phone while riding in Japan might face up to six months in jail under harsh new restrictions announced Friday.

Those who violate the amended road traffic rules face a possible six-month prison sentence or a fine of 100,000 yen ($655; £508).

According to local media, the number of cyclist-related accidents began to rise in 2021 as more people chose to pedal rather than take public transportation during the epidemic. Authorities are currently racing to regulate cyclists.

Besides cracking down on phone usage, the new rules also target cyclists riding under the influence of alcohol, with a penalty of up to three years in prison or a fine of 500,000 yen ($3,278; £2,541).

Hours after the new laws came into effect, Osaka authorities confirmed on Friday that they had already recorded five violations, including two men who were caught riding bicycles while drunk. One of the men had collided with another cyclist, but no injuries were reported.

Under the new rules, cyclists who cause accidents can be fined up to 300,000 yen ($2,000; £1,500 ) or jailed up to a year.

The total number of traffic accidents across Japan may be declining, but bicycle accidents are on the rise. More than 72,000 bicycle accidents were recorded in Japan in 2023, accounting for over 20% of all traffic accidents in the country, according to local media.

In the first half of 2024, there was one fatality and 17 serious injuries from accidents involving cyclists using their phones — the highest number since the police started recording such statistics in 2007.

According to authorities, between 2018 and 2022, there were 454 incidents caused by bikers using phones, a 50% rise over the previous five years.

The new rules follow a slew of safety laws aimed at preserving the safety of passengers and pedestrians.

Last year, authorities made it mandatory for riders to wear helmets. In May, Japan’s parliament approved a bill that allows police to punish cyclists for traffic breaches.

In contrast to many other nations, cycling on pavements is legal and prevalent in Japan.

