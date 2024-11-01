Striking Boeing employees will vote on a fresh offer from the aviation giant, which offers a 38% salary increase over the next four years.

Advertisement

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM) union, which represents over 30,000 striking workers, has approved the offer and plans to take a vote among its members on Monday.

The strike began on September 13, resulting in a major halt in output and increasing the firm’s difficulties.

Advertisement

The union had previously called for a 40% pay increase, and workers have rejected two previous offers, including the last offer of a 35% rise.

As well as the proposed pay rise, the latest offer includes a $12,000 (£9,300) bonus for the workers if a deal is reached, up from $7,000.

Boeing said the offer would see average annual pay rise to $119,309 over the next four years.

“We encourage all of our employees to learn more about the improved offer and vote on Monday, November 4,” Boeing said in a statement.

Advertisement

The new offer also includes changes to workers’ retirement plans.