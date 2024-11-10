The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has warned the Western Nigeria Security Network popularly known as Amotekun to steer clear of security during the Ondo State Governorship Election slated for the 16th of November.

The IGP added that the security of elections remains the exclusive preserve of the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies.

Speaking through police spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP gave assurances of a peaceful poll across Ondo State.

The governorship election will hold on November 16th with 17 Political parties taking part in the exercise across across all 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units.

Before now, the Amotekun corps played some roles in the provision of security during elections in some Southwest states, usually outside the precincts of polling units.

The police spokesperson said in the Statement ““As the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election, scheduled for November 16, 2024, draws near, the Inspector-General of Police has unequivocally assured the public of the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering readiness to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process across all 18 Local Government Areas, 203 Wards, and 3,933 Polling Units in the state.

“In addition to ground personnel, aerial patrols will be conducted with police helicopters, while gunboats will patrol the state’s waterways and riverine areas to ensure security across all terrains. These comprehensive measures will serve as a deterrent to any attempt to disrupt the electoral process and will enhance the overall stability of the elections.

“The IGP has also issued a stern warning to political thugs and any individuals or groups who may contemplate acts of violence or disruption before, during, or after the election: they will face the full force of the law. The message is clear — those who attempt to jeopardise the peace and security of the state will not go unpunished.

“Furthermore, the IGP reaffirmed the established guidelines governing election security management in Nigeria, stressing that no quasi-security organisation, including state-backed groups like Vigilante Corps or Amotekun, will be permitted to participate in the election process.

“The security of this election is a responsibility entrusted solely to the Nigeria Police Force and other federal security agencies, along with the broader membership of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security.

“The Nigeria Police Force, in collaboration with other federal security agencies, remains committed, vigilant, and fully prepared to ensure that the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election proceeds smoothly, without incident, and by the highest standards of electoral integrity.”