In just a few hours, world leaders, diplomats, and activists will gather in Baku, Azerbaijan, for the United Nations Climate Change Summit—an event seen by many as crucial to addressing the climate crisis.

This summit isn’t just about discussions; it’s where global commitments are expected to be made, and strategies shaped, to reduce emissions and protect vulnerable communities worldwide.

First, the focus is on climate finance—new funding to support developing nations that are bearing the brunt of climate change.

Second, carbon markets are on the agenda. Leaders are working to create a global system where countries can trade carbon credits, aiming to curb emissions in a practical, incentivized way.

And finally, there’s a push for aid to countries already impacted by climate change, offering support to manage and recover from climate-driven crises.

With so many leaders gathered, the hope is for a strong commitment to these goals.

Azerbaijan, as host, is steering discussions toward bold and concrete actions. Alongside the official talks, a variety of side events will bring activists, scientists, and businesses together to raise awareness and secure support for new climate initiatives

If successful, COP29 could mark a pivotal step toward meaningful progress in funding, carbon trading, and tangible action on the climate crisis.

