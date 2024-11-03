In a decisive move to combat fake news in Nigeria, the Action Against Fake News Network, has formed a mass mobilization and sensitization programme to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy.

For a stronger impact, the project has been planned to go round the 36 states of the federation.

Misinformation and disinformation, popularly known as ‘fake news’ have assumed a disturbing dimension in recent times. Its damaging implications cut across every fiber of a people’s communal life; from politics to religion, from business to social life.

A 2020 survey by the Nigerian media monitoring organization, Media Monitoring Africa, found that – 71% of Nigerians believed fake news was a major problem, – 64% reported encountering fake news daily.

Advertisement

In October this year, Niger State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps arrested a suspect, Nura Yerima, for circulating fake News against an officer of the Command on Social Media.

The suspect, admitted to circulating the post for click baits.

Reports reveal A high number of adverts on these websites mean they profit from the spread of disinformation for clicks by weaving false stories with factual news – with some publishing as many as 700 pieces per month in favour or against politicians in Nigeria.

The federal government through the Ministry of Information and National Orientation has partnered with the US Govt to tackle this menace.

Advertisement

These stakeholders say unscrupulous bloggers have become tools of division.

The Action against fake news network says it will empower citizens to play an active role in identifying, countering misinformation as well as promoting motivation for better leadership.

With the growing concerns over fake news and the tendency to disrupt democracy, there is need to continuously mitigate the damage being done by the deluge of fake news, with fact-checking groups coming together to identify and deny misinformation.