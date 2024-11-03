President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulates Hannatu Musawa, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, on her milestone 50th birthday.

The President applauds her unique choice to celebrate the golden age quietly by giving back to the community and visiting orphanages and IDP camps disguised in a Burka. This gesture, he says, reflects her commitment to service and compassion.

Joining her family, friends, and colleagues, President Tinubu honours Musawa’s remarkable career as a lawyer and human rights activist dedicated to advocating for fairness and social justice.

He encourages her to leverage her charismatic, responsive leadership to strengthen the relationship between the government and the dynamic creative sector.

