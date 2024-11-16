Governor of Ondo state, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has cast his ballot at his hometown in Obe Nla, in Ilaje local government.

The governor voted at exactly 8:50am amidst cheers from his kinsmen.

While speaking with newsmen, Governor Aiyedatiwa commended officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission for arriving early at the polling units with voting materials.

He asked residents of the state to be law abiding and exercise their democratic right peacefully.

