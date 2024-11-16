The scorching sun has forced INEC officials to move to a nearby shed at Unit 04 ward 2, Kiribo, Ese Odo local government area of Ondo State.

This is where a former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi is expected to cast his ballot.

Electorate complained about the slowness of the BVAS machine making most of them to spend more time under the sun.

Following the persistent complaints of the prospect voters, INEC officials had to move to a nearby shed.

Some have to make use of the umbrella to reduce the effect of the scorching sun.