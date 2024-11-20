The Minister of Youth Development, AyodeleOlawande, has reiterated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to actively promoting inclusivity in all aspects of government initiatives, to prevent any form of marginalization or discrimination in youth policies.

Comrade AyodeleOlawande shared the information during a courtesy visit from the National Commercial Tricycle and Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (NATOMORAS) at his office in Abuja.

Olawande explained that the ongoing government efforts are aimed at addressing the needs and concerns of young Nigerians. He highlighted the importance of collaboration with various youth-focused organizations to create an inclusive dialogue that prioritizes the voices and aspirations of all youth in the country.

“A large portion of NATOMORAS consists of young people, including both formal and informal youth. The previous government primarily focused on formal youth, leaving informal youth feeling neglected. However, the current administration has shifted this approach to include all groups, aiming to bridge the gap and foster a closer relationship between the government and the people

“We believe that diversity strengthens our society, and our goal is to create an environment where everyone has equal opportunities to participate and thrive,” he stated.

The Minister was honoured with a prestigious sole patronage of the association, accompanied by a certificate of honor that recognizes his invaluable contributions.

In his remarks, the National President, NATOMORAS, Alhaji Usman BubaGwoza, expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government for the recent launch of 2,000 CNG-powered tricycles by the Ministry.

He stated that this initiative is a testament to visionary leadership and a significant step towards reducing environmental pollution, enhancing transportation efficiency, and providing sustainable livelihoods for millions of Nigerians.

The National President requested for collaboration to ensure the successful implementation of government policies, stating that such partnerships will unlock the potential of millions, transforming not only the members’ lives but also the economic landscape of Nigeria.