Governor Umo Eno has outlawed the display of fetish or traditional rituals at the Christmas village this year.

He revealed this while unveiling some new waste management equipment in Itam Itu.

The lineup includes waste compactors, garbage trucks, recycling bins, and containers—all part of his government’s effort to keep Akwa Ibom’s streets clean and green.

The Governor is proud of the state’s reputation for cleanliness and hygiene and wants to keep it that way.

In fact, there’s now a reward for the cleanest local government area in the state. Plus, a task force is being set up to go after anyone dumping trash indiscriminately or leaving their surroundings in a mess.

Governor Eno also has big plans for waste recycling in the state. He’s calling on partners to join the government in creating sustainable solutions that could turn waste into valuable resources.

There’s already a buzz around Akwa Ibom’s Christmas Village. Governor Umo Eno isn’t pleased with what he’s hearing.

Some people are buying kiosks meant to cost ₦100,000 and reselling them for ₦300,000.

The governor is promising strict action against anyone caught in this shady business.

More so, He says he won’t allow anything diabolical in these festivities.

Prince Ikim, who heads the Akwa Ibom State Environmental Protection and Management Agency gave the Governor a thumbs-up for being so hands-on with environmental issues. And he’s not alone—other stakeholders at the event, also praised the government’s efforts.

So, as the holiday season rolls in, one thing is clear: Governor Eno is setting a tone of fairness, cleanliness, and celebration grounded in the right values.

