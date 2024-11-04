Nigeria is not insulated from what is happening in other parts of the world, so the need to rethink the country’s strategies and approach to tackling insecurity.

This was stated at the International Security conference in Lagos

The Afe Babalola Auditorium had security experts, scholars, serving Senior police officers, retired military officers and others who have come to share ideas on the theme building a Cohesive Security Infrastructure for National Security, Development and economic prosperity.

The president who joined via zoom said the discourse is borne out of the need for a better secured society.

For the speakers, the earlier the country begins to think globally the better for all, as terrorism, cyber attacks know no border.

One of those honoured at the conference is

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Fayoade

Adegoke, according to him, Nigerians must begin to see giving information as not only a duty to self but also the nation.

Topics treated are thinking globally, securing locally: when world events show up at your front door, strengthening Nigeria’s internal security institutions for geographical influence in Africa and the role of intelligence in effective law enforcement and national security.

