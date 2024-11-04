As part of efforts to combat the alarming rate of poor reading culture in Nigeria, the Literacy Sphere has organized the Distinct Kids Showcase and Award ceremony.

The event is aimed at supporting the creative development of children as future leaders.

Nigeria has been rated by the World Culture Score Index as one of the countries with the lowest reading culture in the world.

This has become a major concern with the influx of digital media resulting in further displacement of the culture.

To address this trend, the Literacy Sphere held this event, with focus on rekindling a passion for reading among children to nurture their creative minds.

Experts emphasised the importance of reading in child development, stressing the need for an upgrade in learning approach to retain the attention of kids.

Parents also called for Government’s intervention in addressing the dearth of libraries in the country, describing it as a factor responsible for poor reading culture.

Children who distinguished themselves in their respective groups were presented with awards of recognition.

With growing concerns over the decline of reading culture in the country, Nigerians seek renewed initiatives to build a foundation for the next generation of leaders.